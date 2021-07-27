SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 42-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing along San Francisco’s Market Street early Tuesday morning, police said.
The victim was unable to provide many details about the stabbing, which was reported around 2:35 a.m. in the area of Market and Eighth streets.
No arrest has been made in connection with the case and no suspect information was immediately available from police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
