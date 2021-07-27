VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Six people were arrested on suspicion of felony offenses following two sideshows in Vallejo Saturday night, police said.

Arrested were 26-year-old Eric Cacho, 22-year-old Devon Dipinto, 26-year-old Cesar Dominguez, 24-year-old Mario Velasco, all of Sacramento, and 21-year-old Angelo Landford, and 19-year-old Payton Pinkela, both of Fairfield.

Officers were called to Tennessee Street and Maple Avenue and Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street because of ongoing sideshow activity at both locations, according to police.

At one location more than 100 people were blocking the intersection to watch the sideshow, police said.

According to police, the crowd refused to disperse and threw things at the officers and a sergeant who arrived. A window of a police vehicle was shattered, police said.

Vallejo police were allegedly involved in two pursuits related to the sideshow. Police will seek hit-and-run charges for one of the suspects arrested due to the sideshow activity, police said.

