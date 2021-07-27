WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to revise its mask guidance Tuesday afternoon, saying fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks indoors in communities where there is substantial or high transmission, according to a federal official.
The announcement is expected to come at a 3 p.m. briefing. It isn’t yet clear how substantial or high transmission will be determined.
The new guidance comes as a growing number of local and state health officials have already returned to mandating masks indoors, with cases of the virus surging among unvaccinated Americans. Some 63% of U.S. counties currently have “high” or “substantial” spread of the virus, according to the CDC.