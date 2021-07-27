SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — Hoping to increase vaccination rates in the area, Sonoma County is offering COVID-19 vaccines during the county’s Summer Fun Fest, which starts Wednesday.

The festival lasts through Aug. 8, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds located at 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa. The county is administering vaccine shots at the Jockey Club in Santa Rosa, county officials said Monday.

The festival will be a version of the typical summer county fair, county officials said. Each day will be limited to a certain number of people though and mandates will be in place to protect people from COVID-19.

“COVID-19 and its variants are on the rise, including in Sonoma County,” county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in a statement.

So, people will be asked to wear a mask at the festival, she said. Social distancing may be required.

The Jockey Club is also located at 1350 Bennett Valley Road. Festival tickets received for getting the vaccine can be used any day of the festival.

Vaccination hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each festival day. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available, and vaccinations may be given to people 12 years old and older.

Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can be made at myturn.ca.gov. Neither citizenship nor proof of health insurance is necessary to get vaccinated.

For more information about the festival, go to sonomacountyfair.com. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.socoemergency.org.

