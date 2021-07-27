SARATOGA (CBS SF) — A vehicle collision on Highway 85 in Saratoga was reportedly blocking all southbound lanes, Tuesday afternoon.
The crash scene was located just past the Saratoga Ave. exit off of southbound 85. There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the crash or whether there were any injuries.READ MORE: Brush Fire Burns In North San Jose Near Coyote Creek
#Saratoga #Hwy85 southbound at #SaratogaAve, a crash is temporarily blocking all lanes.#KCBSTraffic
photo credit: #CalTrans pic.twitter.com/SF5h8cZ0k7
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) July 27, 2021READ MORE: Police in Oakland Investigate Shooting at 8th and Broadway Near Chinatown
As of 4 p.m., traffic was moving freely again past the crash scene. Traffic was backed up on southbound 85 to Interstate 280.MORE NEWS: COVID: Newsom Pulls Kids From Summer Camp; No Mask Requirement
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.