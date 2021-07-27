BERKELEY (CBS SF) — One woman was killed and a second injured Monday evening when they were struck by a vehicle in Berkeley.
Police said officers responded to multiple calls at 9:56 p.m. about a collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians in the area of Ashby Avenue and Newbury Street.
Upon arrival, emergency responders found two women who had been seriously injured and transported both to a hospital.
A woman her 50s succumbed to her injuries. The other woman, in her 20s, remains in stable condition.
The accident remains under investigation. Berkeley police have not released any information on the driver or circumstances surrounding the collision.
Police urge anyone with information about this collision to please contact the department’s Traffic Unit at (510) 981-5980.