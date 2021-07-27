Jan. 6 Hearing:Officers give emotional testimony at U.S. Capitol riot select committee hearing
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Chinatown, Crime, Oakland, Oakland Police Department, Shooting, shooting investigation

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon were investigating a non-injury shooting in the downtown area not far from Chinatown, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Broadway and 8th Street just after 3 p.m. Police said there were no injuries to report.

READ MORE: Brush Fire Burns In North San Jose Near Coyote Creek

The police department Twitter account posted photos from the scene of the investigation around 45 minutes later.

MORE NEWS: COVID: Newsom Pulls Kids From Summer Camp; No Mask Requirement

Authorities are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting who saw anything or has video or photos related to the incident to contact OPD’s Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.