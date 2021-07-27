OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon were investigating a non-injury shooting in the downtown area not far from Chinatown, according to authorities.
Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Broadway and 8th Street just after 3 p.m. Police said there were no injuries to report.
The police department Twitter account posted photos from the scene of the investigation around 45 minutes later.
Oakland Police are investigating a shooting at Broadway/8th Street, just after 3:00PM. If you were in the area at the time of the shooting or have video surveillance/photos please contact OPD's Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426. No injuries reported at this time pic.twitter.com/qufJakPZ6j
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 27, 2021
Authorities are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting who saw anything or has video or photos related to the incident to contact OPD’s Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.