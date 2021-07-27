SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Just days after Governor Newsom signed a bill creating an Organized Retail Task Force to crack down organized retail thefts, his family-owned wine shop in San Francisco may have been targeted by thieves, according to a report.
Police said the alarm sounded around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, at PlumpJack Wines & Spirits located at Greenwich and Fillmore streets. When officers arrived, they found a broken storefront window, but no suspects inside the store.READ MORE: Brush Fire Burns In North San Jose, Milpitas Along Coyote Creek Area
A company spokesman confirmed the break-in attempt according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
According to police, this was the fourth time this year burglars hit the Cow Hollow store and broke it’s windows.
Tuesday's incident remains under investigation.
Newsom opened PlumpJack Wines & Spirits in 1992. Before taking office as governor in 2019, Newsom announced he would step away from his businesses and put his assets in a blind trust. The wine shop has since become part of a portfolio of companies, the PlumpJack Group, that includes restaurants, bars, retail and a resort hotel in Lake Tahoe.