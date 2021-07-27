Jan. 6 Hearing:Officers give emotional testimony at U.S. Capitol riot select committee hearing
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews were at the scene of a brush fire burning in North San Jose near Coyote Creek Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, which was dubbed the McCarthy Fire, was burning near the 500 block of Mill River Lane just southeast of the Cisco complex and across the creek bed from McCarthy Blvd. in Milpitas. It was first reported shortly after 4 p.m.

The San Jose Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The tweet said the Milpitas Fire Department also responding on the Milpitas side of this vegetation fire.

Residents in the area of the fire were advised to shelter in place, though no evacuation orders have been issued.

There were no reports of injuries at this time. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.