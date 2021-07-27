SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) —- A Coast Guard crew based in San Francisco rescued a woman near China Beach with a helicopter Tuesday morning.
Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders heard from the San Francisco Police Department early Tuesday morning that a woman was reported missing near Deadman’s Point.
First a boat crew set out at around 5:15 a.m. and arrived on scene over ten minutes later. That crew located the woman, who was stuck on a rock, at about 6:22 a.m. The helicopter crew and rescue swimmer then pulled the woman up and took her to the Coast Guard air station in San Francisco.
According to USCG officials, EMTs treated the woman for minor injuries.