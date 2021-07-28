CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Alameda County Fire Department, San Lorenzo, san lorenzo fire, Structure Fire

SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Alameda County are at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in San Lorenzo Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The fire burning on the the 16500 block of Worthley Drive in San Lorenzo was first reported at 12:55 p.m., fire officials said.

READ MORE: CDPH Issues Indoor Mask Recommendation Regardless of Vaccination Status

The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted about the fire just after 1 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Passenger Killed In Crash Following CHP Chase In Novato; 3 Suspects Evade Officers

Heavy, black smoke was rising from the fire, authorities said. Residents were asked to avoid the area.