SAN LORENZO (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Alameda County are at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in San Lorenzo Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The fire burning on the the 16500 block of Worthley Drive in San Lorenzo was first reported at 12:55 p.m., fire officials said.
The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted about the fire just after 1 p.m.
Alert: A second alarm has been called on for a confirmed structure fire on the 16500 block of Worthley Drive in San Lorenzo. Heavy, black smoke reported. Please avoid the area. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/yzpI87Yrgc
Heavy, black smoke was rising from the fire, authorities said. Residents were asked to avoid the area.