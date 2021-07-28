HOLLISTER (CBS SF) — Things got very hot on Lovers Lane in Hollister Wednesday afternoon, literally.
Fire crews quickly doused four fire starts along Pacheco Pass Highway 52 in the dry brush at Lovers Lane.
CalFireSCU first tweeted about the so-called #LoversFire around 4 p.m.
In less than an hour, forward movement was stopped, according to Cal Fire in a tweet, crediting the fast response to Cal Fire Hollister Aircraft and ground resources. A witness said local residents also helped put out the flames at the first fire.
The largest fire was about 7 acres.
All fires were contained by about 5 p.m. and the aircraft were released. Crews were staying behind to mop up any hot spots.
No one was hurt.
All four fires are contained and aircraft have been released. Ground resources will remain at scene continuing to mop up hot spots. #Loversfire pic.twitter.com/HjVidulqNU
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 29, 2021