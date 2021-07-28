CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN JOSE (BCN) — Seven people were displaced by a fire Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex near San Jose State University, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported about 3:10 p.m. in the 300 block of William Street, the San Jose Fire Department said on social media.

No injuries were reported in the fire but two of the building’s six units sustained significant damage. The other four units have smoke and water damage, fire officials said.

The blaze was under control by 3:55 p.m. The cause has not been determined.

