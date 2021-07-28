SAN JOSE (BCN) — Seven people were displaced by a fire Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex near San Jose State University, fire officials said.
The blaze was reported about 3:10 p.m. in the 300 block of William Street, the San Jose Fire Department said on social media.READ MORE: South Bay Surfer Helping To Clean Up Beaches In Half Moon Bay, South Africa
No injuries were reported in the fire but two of the building’s six units sustained significant damage. The other four units have smoke and water damage, fire officials said.
The blaze was under control by 3:55 p.m. The cause has not been determined.READ MORE: COVID: Some Call on CDC to Use Different Metrics to Determine Mask Guidance
MORE NEWS: Bay Area Businesses Challenged With New Mask Guidelines Amid COVID Delta Surge
UPDATE: Williams St. fire placed under control at 3:55pm. @RedCrossNorCal assisting a total of 7 adults who have been displaced by the fire. pic.twitter.com/5lj8ytXVAT
— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 28, 2021
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.