SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Police in Sunnyvale arrested an 18-year-old carjacking suspect during a SWAT operation outside his home, officials said Thursday.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) said officers arrested Aaron Hernandez Wednesday afternoon after serving a search warrant and seized a stolen handgun along with two “Airsoft” guns resembling AR-15 rifles.

Hernandez was the third suspect arrested in the carjacking which happened July 11 at 10:15 p.m. at a Shell gas station on the 1300 block of Sunnyvale-Saratoga Road. The victim told officers he was fueling his car when three suspects approached him and one brandished a “machine gun,” demanding his car keys, Sunnyvale DPS said. The victim handed the keys over and the three fled in the victim’s car.

Several days later, the car was found abandoned in San Jose. Investigators lifted fingerprints from the car and determined they belonged to Santa Clara resident Michael Davis, 19, and a juvenile.

On July 23, SWAT officers served a search warrant at the Davis’ home and discovered additional evidence linking Davis and the juvenile suspect to the carjacking. Both were arrested and Hernandez was identified as the third suspect.

Hernandez was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of carjacking, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of stolen property.

The investigation remained ongoing, DPS said. Anyone with additional information about this case or similar cases was encouraged to call Detective Gabe Limon at 408-730-7100.