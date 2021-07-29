SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Business owners in one San Francisco neighborhood say the are being forced to close up shop after repeat break-ins and burglaries.

Store owners in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley tell KPIX they are tired of the brazen thieves and complain it’s a problem that is not fading away as the pandemic recedes.

UKO, the legendary San Francisco designer clothing boutique, is officially closed. Its owner cited break-ins as part of the reason, posting surveillance video of burglars breaking windows and stealing items earlier this year.

“They had enough after all this time,” said Mitche Durkee with J. Dorian Decorative Arts, a store steps away from UKO.

“It’s sad, because these are the places that keep the neighborhood alive,” said San Francisco resident Olga Milan-Howells.

SFPD data shows in the first six months of the year, the number of burglaries in the Northern District is up 44% compared to the same time period in 2019. It is nearly identical to 2020, when incidents skyrocketed 47%.

It is a growing concern for store owners, who wonder when the crime trend will subside.

Matt Bissinger, the owner of local furniture shop Maker & Moss located two doors down from UKO, has witnessed countless smash and grabs during the pandemic, as well as the store closures that follow.

“I just want people to feel like they can come down here and shop, eat and not be harassed and not have merchant’s windows broken,” said Bissinger.

“They really did try to stay, after over 30 years and now they’re gone. You worry about the other little shops,” said Jenni Johnson, who also works at Maker & Moss.

“Every day I come to work and somebody’s window is bashed out,” said Durkee.

One store manager on Hayes Street says he has filed at least a dozen police reports — including multiple break-ins — since last year.

“When they start to see break-ins and boarded up windows and all the damage it kind of kind of puts them off coming into the neighborhood so we worry about that,” said Johnson.