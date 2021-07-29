SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A vehicle struck a 36-year-old man crossing the street in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood late Wednesday night, sending him to the hospital with injuries, police said.
The collision was reported at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of Eddy and Franklin streets.
The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.
The vehicle's driver stopped at the scene, cooperated with investigators and was not arrested.
