SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man having a mental health issue and holding a suspected explosive device was in a standoff with police in a San Jose neighborhood Thursday afternoon before he was arrested safely.
The standoff was happening in the area of Olinder Ct. and Felipe Ave. near the U.S. 101 – Interstate 280/680 exchange.
San Jose police said a despondent adult male was holding the possible explosive and negotiators were at the scene engaging the man in dialogue.
Police said the man was separated from the device and taken safely into custody. A bomb unit officer took custody of the device, but it was not immediately known if it was an explosive.
During the standoff, evacuations were ordered in the immediate area and Story Road was closed in both directions between Highway 101 and Via Ferrari.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.