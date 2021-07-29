PERRYVILLE, Alaska (CBS SF/AP) — A warning for large tsunami generated waves slamming into the San Francisco Bay Area coastline was lifted early Thursday morning after a major 8.2 magnitude earthquake and dozens of strong aftershocks rocked the Alaskan coastline.

The major quake struck at about 11:15 p.m. in the Pacific Ocean, 56 miles east southeast of Perryville, Alaska and immediately triggered a tsunami warning for the San Francisco Bay Area.

Thu Jul 29 09:31:40 UTC 2021 event picture pic.twitter.com/4oKtX2ymqt — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021

But the alert by the national tsunami center was lifted at around 2:50 a.m.

“US West Coast residents: there will be no further alerts issued for this event. No significant tsunami is expected. Once again, California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Alaska – all clear.”

While the alert was lifted, the center did warn that “strong & unusual currents may continue for the next several hours.”

Dozens of aftershocks measuring as high as 6.1 in magnitude continued to rumble in through fault zone along the Alaska coast.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter.

The quake triggered tsunami warning sirens to go off in communities along the Alaskan coast sending residents scrambling for safety.

People evacuating from lower grounds in Seward, Alaska as Taunami warning sirens going off. #alaska #earthquake #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/dPJzyTOI2z — Blue Waters Camping (@bluewaterscamp) July 29, 2021

Aside from rattled nerves, the temblor may have caused light to moderate damage in the Alaskan communities of Perryville, Chignik Lake and Sandpoint.