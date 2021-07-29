STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved funding for two projects on Tuesday that will make more beds available and provide more services for homeless people.

Wayne Richardson, chief executive officer for the Gospel Center Rescue Mission, a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless people, went before the board to ask for a grant that would allow the center to obtain more beds in order to house more homeless people.

In a 5-0 vote, the board approved the $2 million request for the one-time funding of the center, which will now allow it to add 178 more beds.

Additionally, another request for more than $1 million was submitted to the Board of Supervisors by the county’s Behavioral Health Services department, in order to create a 16-bed full-service center for chronically homeless men with minimal barriers for entry. The board approved the request in a 5-0 vote.

Behavioral Health Services officials said the facility will become an essential component of the regional system for housing and services for those facing homelessness.

“This model provides a flexible option countywide to quickly place homeless males struggling with issues of mental health in a care setting tailored for their unique needs,” said County Administrator Jerome Wilverding.

