SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — After months of searching, the San Jose Police arrested the third suspect Wednesday in a shooting back in December of last year that injured two people.

Officers arrested 19-year-old San Jose resident Angel Gomez on an outstanding warrant Wednesday and booked him in Santa Clara County Jail. His accomplices, brothers Ezau and Issac Martinez, 21 and 25 respectively, were arrested in Arizona back in June.

Police arrested all three for attempted homicide stemming from a shooting in San Jose on Dec. 21, 2020. At 1:06 p.m., in the Alviso neighborhood of San Jose, three men approached the victim on the street. After some talk, one suspect produced a gun and shot the victim multiple times. The victim also returned fire at the suspects until he collapsed in a field. The suspects then located the victim and beat him while he was down.

The three suspects escaped in a black Audi. Besides the victim, a bystander was also struck by a stray bullet during the shootout.

While Gomez and Ezau Martinez were being held in Santa Clara County Jail as of Thursday, Issac Martinez is still waiting to be extradited there from Maricopa County Jail in Arizona, where he was held on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dorris #4381 of the San José Police Department’s Assaults Unit at (408) 277-4161.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.