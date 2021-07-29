SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced Thursday that it is temporarily offering free bus service along light rail routes.

The goal is to alleviate issues caused by the service shutdown after a mass shooting back in May.

The temporary bus service will start on Monday and run every half hour on weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m, and hourly on weekends from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

READ MORE: VTA Light Rail Service To Resume By End of July As Workers Eased Back Into Roles Following Massacre

The bus service will operate along First Street in San Jose from the Paseo de San Antonio station to Baypointe station, then over to the Milpitas Transit Center along Tasman Drive — serving all the light-rail stations along the way.

It is unclear when the light-rail service will resume but the VTA’s phased reopening approach shows it may be sometime in September.

“VTA is working diligently and compassionately to ensure employees impacted by the tragic events of May 26 feel safe and confident to return to their normal duties,” the transit agency said in a statement.

The bus service will continue to operate until light rail service reopens.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.