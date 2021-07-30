NAPA (CBS SF) — Organizers behind the pandemic delayed BottleRock Napa Valley music festival on Friday announced that attendees will have to show proof of either full COVID vaccination or a negative test taken in the past 72 hours.

The festival posted the info on its officials website as well as its social media channels Friday morning. The festival is being held in Napa on Labor Day weekend starting Friday, Sept. 3.

“We strongly encourage all guests be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To be fully vaccinated in time for BottleRock, you must receive your first dose of Pfizer no later than August 6th or your single dose of Johnson + Johnson no later than August 20th,” the post on Instagram read.

The announcement also noted that the festival’s health and safety requirements were subject to change and that ticketholders would be notified immediately if there were any updates.

The festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic and shifted from its traditional spring dates to Labor Day Weekend. Early last May, headliners Stevie Nicks, Guns ‘N Roses, Foo Fighters and Miley Cyrus were announced.

Others on the bill include Brandi Carlile, Cage the Elephant, Portugal, Maren Morris, Jimmy Eat World, G-Eazy and Mavis Staples.

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Matthews Band, who were among the headliners of the cancelled 2020 concert, will not make an appearance this time around.

Three-day festival passes priced between $369 to $4,350 sold out quickly when they went on sale in May. More information on the festival is available at the BottleRock Napa Valley website.