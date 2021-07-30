BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation, the city of Brentwood announced Friday it’s going to require masks be worn inside all city-run facilities.

“The City of Brentwood is requiring all visitors to any indoor City facility to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status,” said a statement from the city released Friday. “With the recent County spikes in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, the City is taking every precaution to keep employees and the general public safe.”

Brentwood’s announcement comes as administrations at all levels — federal, state and local — re-instigate restrictions and require COVID-19 vaccinations to slow the spread of the delta variant. Just this week Pres. Joe Biden’s administration announced all federal employees need to provide proof of vaccination. Santa Clara County also followed suit, requiring all of its 22,000 employees to be vaccinated.

“Anything we can do to get people vaccinated, to save lives, to get this pandemic over, we should do,” said Dr. John Swartzberg with the UC Berkeley School of Public Health on Friday. “The more people we get vaccinated, the faster we get through this pandemic, and so importantly, fewer people wind up in the hospital and die.”

To keep up with new update on COVID-19 restrictions, follow our coronavirus coverage.