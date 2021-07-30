MONTEREY (CBS SF) — A Monterey County judge sentenced a former member of the Surenos gang to 9 years in prison for multiple charges, including robbery, evading police and making criminal threats.

Police arrested Angel Diaz on April 13 of last year after they attempted to pull him over. Diaz, driving a stolen vehicle, tried to evade police by taking residential streets and going as fast as 100 mph. Diaz dumped the car and tried running after he crashed into a fence, but officers managed to arrest him.

A week later, Diaz was out on bail and officers contacted him after receiving reports of an assault near his residence. Diaz was driving when he saw the officers and he tried to flee again after he jettisoned his car. Officers blocked his path and after containing him, they searched his vehicle and found a loaded AR-15 -style rifle under his steering wheel. They also discovered a knife in his pants.

Once again, Diaz went to jail. On May 12, out on bail again, police arrested Diaz after he and an accomplice tried to strong-arm a group of three juveniles at Gabilan Park in Salinas. Diaz and a friend grabbed a necklace from one of the youths and ran away. Officers arrested Diaz after they pulled his car over and saw him wearing the necklace.

Police finally arrested Diaz in late May after he continually threatened the mother of his child. The last arrest came after Diaz went to her house and told her he’d kill her mother. He fled after the police arrived at her residence but was brought into custody after a short pursuit.

Judge Pamela L. Butler sentenced Diaz to an additional two years, for a total term of 9 years, for committing crimes while out on bail.