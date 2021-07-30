SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run collision on San Francisco’s Treasure Island on Thursday night, according to police.
The collision was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Treasure Island Road, where a vehicle struck a 40-year-old man and then fled the scene, police said.
The man died following the collision and his name was not immediately available from the city's Medical Examiner's Office. Police have not released any description of the suspect vehicle or its driver.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
