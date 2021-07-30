SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — Those looking to spend some time in the wine country take note: Caltrans announced this week it’s planning full highway closures on state Highway 37 for road repair work in Solano and Sonoma counties starting Monday.

The work is part of a planned two-week roadway repair project.

There will be alternate overnight full highway closures on westbound and eastbound Highway 37 between Walnut Avenue on Mare Island in Vallejo and state Highway 121 near Sears Point and the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma County, Caltrans officials said.

One travel direction on Highway 37 will remain open at all times.

On Monday and Tuesday, westbound Highway 37 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, eastbound Highway 37 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Aug. 9, westbound Highway 37 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and on Aug. 10, eastbound Highway 37 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

