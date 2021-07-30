SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are seeking a box truck that struck and injured a man in the city’s Western Addition neighborhood late Thursday night.
The collision was reported around 11:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Turk Street.
The 41-year-old victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.
Detailed descriptions of the truck and its driver were not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
