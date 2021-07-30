OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Law enforcement impounded several vehicles Thursday after a dangerous reckless driving incident that followed a mid-day sideshow interrupted by Oakland police, according to a Facebook post by CHP.

The post by the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division Air Operations account said that on Thursday at approximately 2:40 pm, a CHP airplane was over Oakland when local police broadcast a call concerning a large crowd gathering in the area of 90th and Holly Street.

As the plane arrived overhead, several vehicles left the scene, all driving extremely recklessly. Several passengers not wearing seatbelts were observed hanging out of the sunroof and windows of one of the vehicles.

Authorities said the cars were observed swerving all over the roadway, driving on the wrong side of the road and failing to stop at posted stop signs and traffic signals. They were also seen blocking intersections and appeared to intentionally drive at and nearly collide with several vehicles.

The CHP airplane advised police as several additional vehicles joined in the reckless driving. An Oakland police helicopter also responded in the area and provided ground units with updated locations and driving violations.

All of the vehicles were eventually stopped in a parking lot on the corner of Foothill Boulevard and MacArthur Boulevard where several Oakland Police units contacted the parties and ultimately impounded the involved vehicles.

The post did not detail whether any of the drivers involved were arrested or exactly what infraction they were cited with. The Oakland Police Department will be handling the investigation.