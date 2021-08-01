BELMONT (CBS SF) — Police in Belmont said Sunday that a missing 36-year-old San Mateo woman and her 3-year-old son have been safely located.
Ana Duarte and her son Ian were reported missing after they left their San Mateo home about 11 a.m. Friday to visit relatives in the 900 block of E Street in Belmont. They never made it to their destination, police said.
About 3 p.m. Sunday, Belmont police posted an update on social media to say that the pair had been safely found.
