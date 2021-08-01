SAN JOSE (KPIX) — San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane is under investigation by the National Hockey League after his wife, Anna, alleged on social media that he bet on his games, perhaps even tanking them.

“How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to investigate this,” Anna Kane wrote in an Instagram story.

Bob Dorfman is the creative director of Baker Street Advertising and a sports marketing analyst.

“This is a 10,” Dorfman told KPIX. “Short of murder, this is about the worst thing a pro athlete can do, betting against your own team. If the allegations are true.”

RELATED ARTICLE: NHL Gambling Probe Of Troubled San Jose Star Evander Kane

Gambling allegations aren’t new for Kane. He was sued by a Las Vegas casino for allegedly walking away from half a million in gambling debt and he filed for bankruptcy citing $1.5 million in gambling debts.

The NHL responded in a statement: “The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. We intend to conduct a full investigation and have no further comment at this time.”

If Kane is found to have bet against his own team, he would likely be banned from the sport for life, much like Pete Rose in 1989 when he was managing the Cincinnati Reds. Rose has never been re-instated by Major League Baseball.

In a statement, Kane responded to the allegations.

“Even against the advice of my legal team I feel strongly that the public and fans hear this directly from me. I have NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on Hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game.”

Dorfman thinks it’s likely Kane, among the few Black players in the league, will be suspended by the NHL during the investigation.

“It kills his market value. He was making seven million dollars a year with the Sharks.”