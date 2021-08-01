SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A spectator was seriously injured Saturday night while watching one of several illegal sideshows in San Jose.
San Jose police tweeted Sunday that their officers had been busy overnight, responding “to various side shows throughout the city.”READ MORE: Family, Neighbors Stunned By San Francisco Teenage Girl's Murder; 'It Breaks My Heart'
At one of the illegal street racing events, a spectator suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car.READ MORE: Pleasanton Searchers Fail To Find Any Trace Of Missing Jogger Philip Kreycik
“Last night’s injury to a spectator illustrates how dangerous these events can be,” police posted. “In addition, we will continue to respond with available resources.”
There were no details released as of early Sunday morning on where the injury took place or the victim’s condition.MORE NEWS: Sharks' Star Evander Kane Denies Game-Fixing Allegations From Wife; 'I Have Never Gambled/Bet On Hockey'
Officers issued 17 citations for equipment violations, but there was no information if the driver who struck the spectator had been arrested.