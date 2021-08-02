SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 76-year-old man was fatally stabbed Saturday in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood and a suspect has been arrested, police said.
The stabbing happened in the 1500 block of Folsom Street, according to police.READ MORE: With COVID Cases Rising, Masks Now Required Indoors Regardles of Vaccination Status In Bay Area
The suspect, a 30-year-old man, is believed to have used a knife to fatally wound his victim, police said.
Homicide investigators haven’t released any other details and for now are withholding the name of the man arrested.READ MORE: COVID Surge: Brentwood School District Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases
The victim’s name was not released.
MORE NEWS: 2 Arrested In Fremont Shooting Following Police Chase
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.