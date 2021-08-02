OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Law enforcement in Oakland confirmed early Monday evening that police activity has shut down all lanes of I-580 in both directions near High Street.
At around 5:08 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the police department activity blocking all eastbound and westbound lanes of I-580 west of State Highway 13 in Oakland.
Authorities have not revealed the nature of the police activity.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.