REDWOOD CITY (BCN/CBS SF) – Redwood City police arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder Thursday after he allegedly fired several shots from a moving vehicle.

Officers responded at about noon Thursday to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Gordon Street.

The intended victim said that the suspect, whom he knows, shot at him at least five times, missing him but hitting the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Officers found spent 9mm casings at the scene and later found the suspect, who allegedly had 9mm ammunition and a 9mm magazine on him, walking near his home, according to police.

Officers weren’t able to find the gun.

The suspect was booked into the Hillcrest Youth Services Center on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Anyone with information can call Redwood City police Detective Bill Cagno at (650) 780-7669 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at (650) 780-7110.

