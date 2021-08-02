OAKLAND (CBS SF) — School bells will be ringing once again at BayTech Charter Monday morning, marking the start of a new academic year and ushering in the COVID era of full-time, in-class instruction.

For most of the last 16 months, students of the East Oakland school have been forced to attend classes remotely as a precaution during the pandemic. But on Monday, they will be among the first in the Bay Area to return to the classrooms for the 2021-2020 academic year with plenty of COVID safety precautions in place.

Hand sanitizing and air purifiers have been installed throughout the campus.

The return has faculty members and students of the school excited.

“Absolutely excited,” said Principal Cesley Frost. “We are thrilled to welcome our students, staff and community back. We have been planning for over a year. We are very excited this morning.”

Frost said several precautions will be in place to protect the more than 300 students at the school from COVID exposure.

“We have hand washing stations throughout our campus,” she said. “We have beautified some outdoors spaces so we can have classes and meeting outside. You will see students will follow a block schedule this year so we are not transiting classes as often.”

Students will also have their pre-pandemic class schedules altered.

“They will have maybe 4 or 5 classes a day rather than 8 or 9 classes,” Frost said.

Teachers will also be using ‘restorative return’ practices to get students readjusted to learning in a classroom and not from home.

The 80 public schools in Oakland were scheduled to reopen to in-class learning on Aug. 9.