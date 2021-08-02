VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Two suspects led Vallejo police officers on a high-speed chase which ended after their car became disabled and they unsuccessfully tried to carjack vehicles while on Interstate Highway 4, police said Monday.

Vallejo police said officers on Saturday had spotted a vehicle wanted in connection to a felony arrest in the parking lot of the Glen Cove Center on the 100 block of Robles Way. When officers tried to make an enforcement stop, the car sped away, swerving to avoid a spike strip that had been deployed, police said.

The vehicle led officers on a high-speed chase on surface streets and neighboring highways, police said, with the driver at times coming dangerously close to driving on the wrong side of the street, leading officers to cancel the pursuit at times.

A California Highway Patrol air unit located the vehicle and the chase resumed along southbound Interstate Highway 680 near state Highway 4. The vehicle ended up losing a tire and collided with the center divider while attempted a U-turn, driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic, police said.

The vehicle then stopped abruptly and the driver and passenger attempted to carjack two separate vehicles on the freeway in order to escape arrest, police said. Officers eventually apprehended both suspects who had several outstanding warrants for their arrests.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Scot Troy Babot Jr. and the passenger as 30-year-old Cirelle Valencia Adams, both of Vallejo. Neither suspects had a gun, police said.

Both Babot Jr. and Adams were arrested on multiple charges including attempted carjacking, evading by driving on the wrong side of the roadway, disregard for public safety, driving without a license, and felony warrants.