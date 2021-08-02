STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) — Authorities found the body of a woman Saturday evening who was reported missing after a boating accident the day before in a Stockton shipping channel.

San Joaquin County’s Boating Safety Unit said they received a report of a boating accident shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday near Mandeville Island, located 15 miles northwest of Stockton.

Boat units from San Joaquin County and Sacramento assisted in searching for the woman until the body was found Saturday in the Stockton Deep Water Channel.

The woman’s name has not been released.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the woman and a man were traveling in a boat at a fast speed when a large wake caused the vessel to flip in the air.

The man was airlifted to a local hospital for his injuries and the woman was unaccounted for at the time of the accident.

The man is in stable condition, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

