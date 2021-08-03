Back To School:Bay Area School District Resources, COVID School Guidance
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A fire in Berkeley Tuesday morning prompted police to shut down a portion of a major street in the area.

The fire was burning a structure on the 3000 block of Sacramento St. in south Berkeley.

At around 7 a.m. Berkeley police said Sacramento St. was shut down between Ashby Ave. and Woolsey St. and would be closed for the next two to three hours.

There was no immediate word on what was burning or whether there were any injuries.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.