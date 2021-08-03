SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Under the new rules, San Francisco Giants and the Oakland A’s are asking fans to mask up when they are inside.
The Giants will require face masks when accessing indoor spaces at Oracle Park and encourage fans to wear their masks in outdoor areas as well.
Across the bay at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, the A's will require fans to wear masks at The Treehouse, Stomping Ground, and Shibe Park Tavern. Fans in the same suite will also have to mask up if they are from different households.
A's fans sitting outside will not be required to wear masks.
Seven Bay Area counties and the City of Berkeley reinstated mandatory indoor masking due to a recent spike in COVID cases sparked by the fast-spreading Delta variant.