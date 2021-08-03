SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Symphony announced Tuesday it’s updating its safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at its concerts as the virus continues to surge once again.

As COVID cases continue to climb in the Bay Area, the SF Symphony is going forward with its August schedule of live performances. But now it will require attendees to present proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to ushers upon arrival at the hall.

“In accordance with health and safety guidelines from the City and County of San Francisco and at the advice of the Symphony’s Health & Safety Task Force, the San Francisco Symphony will once again require audiences to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance date,” read the Symphony’s announcement.

The new policy will apply to the symphony’s next concert on Aug. 6, featuring pianist George Li with the symphony conducted by Xian Zhang.

The announcement came as the Bay Area saw a 34% rise in COVID cases last week. Cities, agencies and other businesses all across the area have announced new safety protocols in response.

The symphony already required attendees and employees to wear masks during performances. Representatives say the symphony is also following protocols for cleaning its main performance space, Davies Symphony Hall, per the San Francisco Department of Public Health. The hall currently has no attendance restrictions.

