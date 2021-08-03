GREENVILLE (CBS SF) — Gusty winds whipped up the Dixie Fire Monday afternoon, sending flames roaring through the treetops, stirring up an ember cloud that ignited spot fires up to a mile away and forcing the residents of Greenville to flee their homes.

The fire has grown overnight to 253,052 acres and was 35% contained. There were 5,168 firefighters battling the blaze as of Tuesday morning.

PG&E equipment was already under investigation as to a source of the Dixie Fire. In a state regulatory filing, the utility said its equipment may have been involved with igniting the Fly Fire.

The U.S. Forest Service was examining a tree found on PG&E power lines near the town of Quincy in Plumas County where the Fly Fire began July 22, according to the PG&E’s report to the California Public Utilities Commission.

The smaller blaze burned through more than 6 square miles of forest before combining with the much larger Dixie Fire two days later.

At his nightly update, Dennis Burns, the East Zone fire analyst, said crews were quickly re-enforced but the wall of flames overwhelmed their efforts.

“About 2 o’clock this afternoon, the fire became established in the crowns of trees, had 25-20 mph winds coming across from the southwest,” he said. “We started seeing spotting up to a mile. They pumped more crews in. All the aircraft that we had including air tankers were flying and the fire was just outpacing everything we were throwing at it.”

The more than 1,100 residents of Greenville were ordered to immediately leave their homes.

It wasn’t just on the east zone where the fire was rapidly advancing along Humboldt Road.

“The west zone was experiencing similar conditions to us,” Burns said.

In its Tuesday morning news release, the U.S. Forest Service said of the blaze’s northwest edge:

“Extreme fire behavior has been mostly influenced by heavy fuel loadings, tree stand density, steep slopes, and unburned interior islands,” officials said. “Fuels are at critical levels and the fire has become active. Short range spotting and tree torching continues to challenge control lines and suppression efforts.”

The advancing flames forced the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office to issue new evacuation orders for areas west of the Highway 89/36 Junction, west along the south side of Highway 36 to the county line and south of Highway 36 to Rock Lake and west to the county line.