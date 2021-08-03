PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A man who was behaving erratically was shot and killed Tuesday evening, according to Pleasant Hill police.
It happened at about 5:45 p.m.. Several 911 callers reported a suspect was vandalizing parked cars and trying to get inside homes, according to police.
Responding officers, along with the 911 dispatcher heard several gunshots and discovered a male suspect in the living room of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek where he succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities have not released the suspect’s name or identified the shooter.
Police said the residents of the home, along with witnesses were cooperating with the investigation. There are no other suspects at this time.
More information may be released later.