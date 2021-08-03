WASHINGTON (CBS) — The Pentagon was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a “shooting event” occurred near the building’s Metro transit center, police said.
The Pentagon Force Protection Agency asked members of the public to avoid the area, and the Arlington County Fire Department said on Twitter its units are "responding to a reported active violence incident" near the Pentagon's Metro stop. Arlington County first responders encountered "multiple patients," the fire department said.
Warnings sounded on intercoms throughout the facility telling all those inside to remain indoors “due to police activity outside.”
The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City.
— Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021