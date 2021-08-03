Back To School:Bay Area School District Resources, COVID School Guidance
WASHINGTON (CBS) — The Pentagon was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a “shooting event” occurred near the building’s Metro transit center, police said.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency asked members of the public to avoid the area, and the Arlington County Fire Department said on Twitter its units are “responding to a reported active violence incident” near the Pentagon’s Metro stop. Arlington County first responders encountered “multiple patients,” the fire department said.

Warnings sounded on intercoms throughout the facility telling all those inside to remain indoors “due to police activity outside.”

