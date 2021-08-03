PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Authorities announced Tuesday that a body matching the description of missing jogger Philip Kreycik was found in the Pleasanton park where he had disappeared on July 10.

Pleasanton police said a volunteer found the body Tuesday shortly after 2:30 p.m. about 250 yards off of a game trail in a remote area of the park.

Officials said that they were unable to positively identify the body on Tuesday, but offered their condolences to the family in the wake of the discovery. The Alameda County Coroner would be determining a positive identity and determining cause of death, authorities said.

“We’re very heartbroken here today. Everything is looking likely to see that it was Phillip who was found on that ridge,” said Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. “We wanted to bring him home alive and safe, so this is disappointing.”

“We’ll treat this case with the upmost investigative integrity,” Kelly continued. “His family wants to know how and why this happened, and they deserve those answers.”

Kelly confirmed that the volunteer came across the human remains in a remote part of the park, well away from any proper hiking or running trails.

“It appears from reports I received is that this area is not easy to get to,” said Kelly. “It’s not something someone would come across.”

On Saturday, search teams focused on the remote areas of Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park failed to find any new leads in the hunt for Kreycik.

On Twitter, Pleasanton police posted the efforts had come up empty.

“Today, the search for Philip Kreycik continued as a number of teams were deployed at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. Unfortunately, no significant evidence was recovered from the area,” the post read.

Last week, family members told KPIX 5 they remained hopeful.

“We are all baffled that we haven’t found anything yet. Not even a trace, like a piece of clothing or a shoelace or anything,” said Kreycik’s wife, Jen Yao.

Kreycik’s car was found at a trailhead on Pleasanton Ridge where he was set to go for a run. The husband and father of two from Berkeley never returned to his vehicle.

Because Kreycik ran ultramarathons and has extensive wilderness experience, his father Keith thinks it’s possible he’s made it out of Pleasanton Ridge now.

“He’s so strong that we think he could’ve gone a long, long distance. Even if you’re living in an area where you say, ‘He never could’ve made it 20 miles over here,’ in the time period we’re talking about it would’ve been very easy to get 20 miles away from the center of town,” Keith Kreycik said.

They think it’s possible he’s well beyond the bounds of Pleasanton Ridge.

The family is asking people to be on the lookout for someone who is disoriented and to check Ring cameras and outbuildings and office parks empty due to the pandemic to see if he’s there.

Kreycik’s family is blown away by the hundreds of volunteers who have dedicated their time and energy to search for him.

“The outpouring of support has just been incredible from the community. Literally hundreds and hundreds of people out supporting us,” said Keith Kreycik.

Phillip is father to a 3-year-old boy and a 10-month-old girl. Yao has tried to explain his absence to their children.

“I said that he’s on a long run. He may be lost and we and so many other people are helping to look for him,” said Yao.