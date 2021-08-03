SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — NBA superstar Stephen Curry has reportedly agreed to a record-setting contract extension with the Golden State Warriors.
ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said Curry's extension is worth $215 million over the next four years, which would make him the first player in NBA history to sign two $200 million-plus deals
Two-time MVP Steph Curry has agreed on a four-year, $215M contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, making him the first player in history to sign two career $200 million-plus deals, his agent Jeff Austin of @OctagonBsktball tells ESPN.
The three-time NBA Champion and two-time league MVP will reportedly make $59.6 million dollars in the final year of the deal when he’ll be 38 years old.
The 33-year-old Curry finished his 12th NBA season, winning the NBA scoring title and becoming the oldest player to lead the league in scoring since Michael Jordan did it in 1998 at age 35.
Curry also joined Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with multiple scoring titles, MVPs and championships.MORE NEWS: Sierra Lightning Strike Kills Fresno Hiker Near John Muir Trail