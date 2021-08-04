BERKELEY (BCN) — City officials are urging residents who live in Berkeley hillsides to stay elsewhere during extreme fire weather events, according to a city news release issued Tuesday.

“During ‘Extreme Fire Weather’ — rare periods of extremely low humidity and high winds defined by Berkeley Fire Department — residents living in hillside fire zones are advised to make plans to stay elsewhere,” the statement reads.

City officials are encouraging these residents to sign up for emergency notifications, look up their evacuation zone and to make plans to leave when warnings are issued.

The areas of the city at greatest risk, officials said, are in fire zones 2 and 3 that are close to regional parklands in the hills on the eastern edge of the city, just north of state Highway 24 and stretching to the northern and eastern border with Contra Costa County.

A map of the area showing the fire zones is available here.

City officials said the evolving fire threat demands a different type of response.

“Severe fire weather conditions are now more common and as a result, so are catastrophic wind-driven fires,” according to the news release.

The Berkeley Fire Department has identified the types of very dry, windy conditions that create “Extreme Fire Weather” and compiled a chart and a video to help residents understand.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.