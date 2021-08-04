SAN FRANCISCO — A man and six dogs were rescued after their boat became grounded off Tomales Point in northern Marin County, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.
The incident happened Tuesday morning about a half-mile north of Driftwood Beach. The Coast Guard said they were alerted by a good Samaritan of the 30-foot boat grounded on the west side of Tomales Point.
A Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay lifeboat crew arrived along with Marin County Fire Department personnel, who used a personal watercraft to shuttle the stranded boater and the six dogs to the Coast Guard boat.
The unidentified boater and his dogs were taken to Bodega Bay where they were met by medics. The boater was later taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and treated for possible hypothermia.
The Coast Guard said a fuel sheen was observed near the boat during the rescue; the vessel had a maximum capacity of 200 gallons of diesel aboard. A Coast Guard helicopter crew flew over the area Tuesday afternoon and reported the boat was in good condition with no reported sheen.
A second helicopter flyover was scheduled for Wednesday. A salvage company was contracted to assess the vessel and remove any petroleum products.