REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Redwood City Police on Wednesday arrested three men in connection with an armed home invasion that occurred in April, seizing weapons and body armor during the arrests.

Police are also asking the public for any information on a fourth suspect’s whereabouts.

On April 22nd, at about 10:27 PM, Redwood City Police were dispatched to an address on Oak Avenue after an armed robbery was reported. Officers determined this to be a home invasion robbery after learning the suspects entered the residence with force and left with several items.

The robbery began once the male victim answered a knock at the front door. Once the door was opened the suspects pushed through the open door and immediately shot the male victim with a Taser device that dropped him to the floor.

While on the floor, his hands were restrained with plastic zip ties the suspects brought with them. While the male victim was being assaulted by the initial suspects, other suspects rushed past him and ran through the residence looking for the female victim. Once located, she was viciously struck over the head with a handgun causing a massive laceration to her forehead.

Two suspects ransacked the residence looking for valuables and departed, taking with them a large safe, a purse and watches. The suspects then loaded their stolen items into a waiting vehicle and fled the scene.

The male victim was treated at the scene for his injuries by Redwood City Fire Department paramedics and the female was transported to the hospital via ambulance for medical treatment to close a gaping wound to her forehead.

Redwood City Detectives re-canvassed the scene and located several critical pieces of evidence leading to the identification of four suspects. Detectives conducted surveillance on the suspect’s residences for several weeks and obtained warrants for each of the suspects.

On Wednesday, with the assistance of SWAT teams from the Sacramento Police Department, the Folsom Police Department, the Elk Grove Police Department, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Redwood City Detectives executed search and arrest warrants and were able to take three of the four suspects into custody without incident.

The following suspects were arrested and booked into the San Mateo County jail for armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, assault with serious bodily injury, and exhibiting a firearm: 32-year-old Joshua Plancartte, 19-year-old Edgar Adrian Romo, and 30-year-old Edgar Flores Villesenor. The fourth suspect has not been apprehended and remains at large.

Additionally, detectives seized an AR-15 rifle, a bolt action rifle, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a .45 semi-automatic pistol, several Glock gun parts, .223 and .45 caliber ammunition, and additional evidence, including body armor and cash, during the execution of the search warrants.

Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Figueroa at 650-780-7129, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at 650-780-7110.