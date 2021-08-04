SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Smoke from Northern California wildfires will impact air quality in the Bay Area, prompting district officials to issue an advisory.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) on Wednesday issued an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke for Thursday and Friday. The smoke is coming from the McFarland, Monument and River Complex fires in Trinity and Siskiyou counties.READ MORE: UPDATE: Vallejo Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal June Shooting in San Francisco's Bayview
While smoky and hazy skies were expected to be seen mostly in the North Bay and East Bay, BAAMQD said the smoke is aloft and was not expected to cause unhealthy air quality.READ MORE: House Fire: New Wildfire Erupts In Shasta County West of Redding
Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties would be especially affected by the wildfire smoke. Due to active wildfires and changing wind patterns, BAAQMD said air quality throughout the Bay Area could be impacted for the next several days.
Bay Area residents were urged to protect their health by avoiding exposure if they smell smoke by staying inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. Anyone impacted by smoke are reminded to air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.MORE NEWS: San Mateo County Files Lawsuit Alleging McKinsey and Company Helped Push Local Opioid Sales
Elderly persons, children and people with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.