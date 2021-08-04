Back To School:Bay Area School District Resources, COVID School Guidance
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Cal Fire, critical fire danger, Nevada County, Placer County, river fire, Wildfire

PLACER COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire that broke out near the border between Nevada and Placer counties Wednesday afternoon quickly grew to 500 acres, forcing evacuations in the town of Colfax according to authorities.

River Fire (PG&E)

The fire — identified as the River Fire by Cal Fire — started just after 2 p.m. off Milk Ranch Road and Bear River Campground Road just north of Applegate.

READ MORE: COVID: Sonoma Co. to Require Proof of Vaccination for Emergency Personnel, Encourages Employers to Do the Same

In the short time between when it was first reported by Cal Fire and the latest update, it’s size jumped from 45 acres to 100 acres.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the fire was estimated at 500 acres. It is currently zero percent contained.

At around the same time, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations.

Earlier Wednesday at around 4:19 p.m., the Placer County Sheriff ordered evacuations in Colfax.

Those who have evacuated can go to a shelter set up at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Hall at 100 East Street in Auburn. That shelter is accepting pets. There is a second shelter established at the Gold Country Fairgrounds & Event Center at 209 Fairgate Road, also in Auburn that opened at 5 p.m. No pets will be allowed there.

The Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer unit tweeted video and said the incident commander has requested support for structure defense due to the immediate threat to homes in the area.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Vallejo Man Arrested in Connection with Fatal June Shooting in San Francisco's Bayview

The fire is reportedly burning on both sides of the Bear River.

KPIX Sports Director Dennis O’Donnell tweeted video of a plume of smoke from the River Fire near Colfax.

Cal Fire had previously issued a Red Flag Warning for the northeastern part of the state due to gusting winds, high temperatures and low humidity.

MORE NEWS: 3 Suspects Arrested in Connection with Redwood City Home Invasion Robbery

 