PLACER COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire that broke out near the border between Nevada and Placer counties Wednesday afternoon quickly grew to 500 acres, forcing evacuations in the town of Colfax according to authorities.

The fire — identified as the River Fire by Cal Fire — started just after 2 p.m. off Milk Ranch Road and Bear River Campground Road just north of Applegate.

In the short time between when it was first reported by Cal Fire and the latest update, it’s size jumped from 45 acres to 100 acres.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the fire was estimated at 500 acres. It is currently zero percent contained.

At around the same time, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations.

This is the Nevada County Sheriff's Office issuing an Evacuation ORDER for a Wildfire affecting zone NCO-E180. All residents are to EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY. Check https://t.co/x0UEl15gmO for updates pic.twitter.com/C5Jqqc3dpJ — Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) August 5, 2021

Earlier Wednesday at around 4:19 p.m., the Placer County Sheriff ordered evacuations in Colfax.

Those who have evacuated can go to a shelter set up at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Hall at 100 East Street in Auburn. That shelter is accepting pets. There is a second shelter established at the Gold Country Fairgrounds & Event Center at 209 Fairgate Road, also in Auburn that opened at 5 p.m. No pets will be allowed there.

Evacs starting at the Bear River Campground, Milk Ranch Rd to Tokyana Rd; north of Moorhaven Way from the river to Placer Hills Rd; Placer Hills Rd east to the Bear River; Ben Taylor Rd south along Placer Hills Rd to Moorhaven Way. #PCSO pic.twitter.com/901iLyhFS9 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 4, 2021

The Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer unit tweeted video and said the incident commander has requested support for structure defense due to the immediate threat to homes in the area.

CAL FIRE/ Placer County Fire responding to the vegetation fire in the Bear River campground near Colfax in Placer County. The incident commander has asked for structure defense for immediate threat to homes in the area. A resource request for more air resources and engines pic.twitter.com/b99Dd7MaGN — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 4, 2021

The fire is reportedly burning on both sides of the Bear River.

KPIX Sports Director Dennis O’Donnell tweeted video of a plume of smoke from the River Fire near Colfax.

Cal Fire had previously issued a Red Flag Warning for the northeastern part of the state due to gusting winds, high temperatures and low humidity.